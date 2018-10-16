Kitchener leaf drop-off sites open this Friday

Eight leaf drop-off sites will open on Friday for Kitchener residents to drop off fallen autumn foliage.

The locations of the drop-off sites are:

Schaefer Park at 75 Bloomingdale Rd.

Breithaupt Park at Kinsmen Park, off Union Street.

Kitchener Auditorium at the Ottawa Street North entrance.

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields on Homer Watson Boulevard.

Lions Arena on Rittenhouse Road.

Southwest Optimist Sportsfield on Pioneer Drive.

Cherry Park on Strange Street at Waverly Road.

Hofstetter Park at 40 Hofstetter Ave.

The sites are open until Dec. 14.

Drop-off locations are open seven days a week during daylight hours and are for loose leaves only, so plan to take bags and bins home, the city said.

There is curbside collection is "more heavily forested areas of the city only," the city said in a release. Those residents are allowed to rake their leaves to the curb during one of the following weeks:

Blue zone: Nov. 13 to 16.

Gold zone: Nov. 19 to 23.

Brown zone: Nov. 26 to 30.

Red zone: Monitored and collection occurs as required from Nov. 2 until Dec. 7.

This map shows the various zones for leaf collection in Kitchener. (City of Kitchener)

Scott Berry, manager of operations with the city, says the city and region collaborate on a program where they take the leaves directly to farmers' fields to be used as natural fertilizer on crops.

"It's an efficient process that helps our environment by using leaves, a natural renewable resource, to improve farmers' soil," Berry said.

Residents are also encouraged to mulch the leaves with a lawn mower to fertilize their own grass or compost the leaves on their own property to be used on their gardens.