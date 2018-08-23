Investigators work to determine cause of fatal Kitchener explosion

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an explosion in Kitchener that killed one woman, critical injured a man and left a crater in the ground.

Emergency crews were called to Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener on Wednesday morning after a 911 call at 8:10 a.m.

One house was levelled, and three were damaged.

Firefighters spent much of Wednesday putting out hot spots in the collapsed home.

Police and fire investigators will spend Thursday digging through what is left to determine the cause of the blast.

Residents of 12 houses in the area around the explosion have been told it will likely be at least another day before they can return home.

The families living in the two homes on either side of the house that exploded will be out of their home for a much longer period of time, although a timeline wasn't given.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said members from the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal were called in to investigate after a fatal explosion in south Kitchener. (Waterloo Regional Police Service/Twitter)

Other residents along the street were able to return home at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

There is no damage estimate yet.

Water and power have been restored to homes in the area after it was turned off as a precaution. Gas will remain off for homes on the north side of Sprucedale for at least another day.

Autopsy planned

The woman's body and an injured man were found in the backyard of the home after the explosion.

The man remains in a Hamilton hospital. Police have not identified either the man or woman.

An autopsy is planned on the woman's body later this week. This will determine the woman's identity and her cause of death.

The Red Cross and Victim Services have been brought in to help residents affected by the explosion.