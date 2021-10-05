Kitchener Fire Department says it needs more staff and new fire station to deal with growing city

The Kitchener Fire Department (KFD) says it needs more firefighters and a new station to better handle the growing number of emergency calls they are receiving as a result of the city's growing population.

A report that went before Kitchener's Community and Infrastructure Services Committee Monday said the department wants to hire 20 new firefighters over the next four years and open a new fire station in 2026.

Council approved the motion and the decision will be ratified later this month.

The department's suppression division currently has 183 firefighters divided into four platoons across the department's seven stations.

Firefighters in that division are first responders to fire and medical emergencies and hazardous materials calls. The teams also provide fire suppression services.

"Our last station ... in 2008 it opened, station seven, and we're in 2021, so our biggest challenge is that we can't meet our response times especially in the downtown core," Fire Chief Bob Gilmore told CBC K-W's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

The report showed response times for medical or fire rescue calls between 2016 and 2019 took longer than the industry standard 43 per cent of the time, and call volume had increased by 14.51 per cent during that same time.

"Firefighters are very expensive and we've been doing a good job of running efficiently and lean, but with the population growth and intensification, especially in the downtown, now we're finding response times and getting firefighters on the scene in a timely fashion is becoming more difficult," he said.

The addition of more high-rise buildings in the city also puts a strain on resources, Gilmore said, because more firefighters are required to safely respond.

Response times up on average by 2 minutes

In 2019, response times were on average two minutes and 20 seconds longer for fire or rescue, and one minute and 26 seconds longer for medical calls.

Many fire departments across the province have been using the response time standards established by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), according to the report, adding that the province adopted the NFPA as the standards in 2013.

The NFPA standard states that a response of four firefighters for fire or rescue should be five minutes and 20 seconds, and five minutes for medical calls.

Some stations are also responding to calls outside their designated area, which can add significant amount of time to a response.

"We could have a station responding to the [downtown] core, which leaves the rest of their district vacant, which requires a pumper or engine from another station to travel across the city to take the secondary call," Gilmore said.

Some stations receive more than 2,500 calls

About four stations are also responding to more calls than what is considered "high volume" by the Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS), which looks at how fire departments operate.

Gilmore said the FUS states that anything above 2,500 calls a year is considered a high-volume station.

Fire station 2, which primarily responds to emergency calls in the downtown, is the department's busiest station. They were responding to more than 3,100 calls in 2016 and more than in 3,800 in 2019.

Station 4, located on Fairway Road, is expected to reach the 2,500 call benchmark within the next year, according to the report.

Gilmore said city staff will go forward with a location study in 2022 to find the best location for the new station, which he said would need to be near the downtown core area to alleviate the pressure some stations are dealing with.

"The location of that station will be crucial," he said.

Gilmore adds the department will be able to better staff its stations as they continue to hire over the next four years and hopefully be able to add an additional fire truck to one of its seven stations.