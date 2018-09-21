Police have released photos of a car seen leaving the scene of a fatal shooting on Thursday and will be going door-to-door Friday in the neighbourhood where the man was fatally shot near downtown Kitchener.

Two suspects that fled the scene in a white, four-door Mercedes are still at large. The car was last seen in the Erin Mills neighbourhood of Mississauga.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service will also set up a command post at Pandora Avenue and King Street and ask anyone who might have information about the shooting to call police.

Police say the shooting was targeted. They have not released any details about the victim.

This is Waterloo region's fifth homicide investigation this year.

Police were called to the area of Pandora Avenue N. and King Street in Kitchener Thursday morning after reports of gunshots being fired. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

Man pronounced dead at scene

Police were called to the corner of Pandora Avenue and King Street around 11 a.m. Thursday after calls that gunfire was heard in the area.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police two men were seen driving away in a white Mercedes-Benz C230.

Police said the car took off eastbound on Highway 401, but left the highway briefly at Highway 6 south before getting back on the 401.

Halton Police joined the search when it was reported to be near Erin Mills in Mississauga.

The investigation continues.