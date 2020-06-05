Man charged in Kitchener shooting that left another man with life-altering injures

A 22-year-old man from Lambton County faces several charges after a shooting in Kitchener in June 2019.

On June 24, 2019, police were called to a plaza at Fairway Road S. and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener. At 5:40 p.m., the Waterloo Regional Police Service received multiple reports of gunshots.

One man and two women were found at the scene, police say. The two women were treated and released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition.

"The male has since been released from hospital, however sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the incident," police said in a release.

Police say the accused and the male victim are known to each other.

"At the time of the incident, the male victim was involved in a dispute with two other males. An altercation ensued at which point the accused approached the fight and fired multiple rounds," police said, noting the accused fled the scene before police arrived.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with:

three counts of aggravated assault.

one count of attempted aggravated assault.

careless use of firearm.

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

carrying a concealed weapon.

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to call police 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.