Never licensed your dog? Kitchener offers $5 fee for first-timers

Kitchener dog owners who have not licensed their dogs before can now do it for just $5 for one year.

It's a limited time offer from the city and the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society.

The promotion runs from now until Nov. 12.

"By licensing your dog, not only are you ensuring that you and your dog can be reunited, you are supporting the K-W Humane Society's ongoing operations," a release from the city said.

Dogs that are licensed and that get loose can be returned to owners immediately without having to go to the shelter.

Emily Tondreau, an animal protection officer with the humane society, said they've sold just over 11,000 licenses this year, with 91 coming since the start of the campaign on Oct. 29.

Dog licensing is mandatory in Kitchener within 30 days of ownership. Not getting a license can net a dog owner a fine of between $200 and $5,000.

"During the promotional period, no dog owners will be fined and all dogs being licensed for the first time will qualify for the promotion, regardless of how long their owner has had them," the city said.

Dog licenses can be purchased in person at the K-W Humane Society or online at the humane society's website. People who register their dogs online as part of the promotion will also get a $25 gift car to Ren's Pets.