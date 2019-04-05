Kitchener councillors asked to support 150 Duke St. for supervised consumption site

Ahead of Monday's special council meeting, City of Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh said they will withdraw the original motion for a supervised consumption site at 105 Victoria St. N.

A statement from Vrbanovic and Marsh was posted on Facebook on Sunday, with Marsh saying she will introduce a new motion asking councillors to support the region's preferred site at 150 Duke St. W. instead.

The change comes after Vrbanovic and Marsh had input and discussions with several community stakeholders over the weekend, including long time delegates Jenny Kirby and Rev. Preston Parsons, the statement read.

"It became apparent that everyone's worst concern is that we don't end up with a site," Vrbanovic told CBC K-W on Sunday.

Vrbanovic said there also seemed to be no movement from the region to come up with a collaborative solution for the 105 Victoria St. N. site.

"From our perspective, a less than perfect site is certainly far better than no site at all," he said.

Hopeful on council's support

The idea to have the supervised consumption site on Victoria Street was proposed by Vrbanovic last Tuesday at a regional community services committee meeting after numerous concerns with the preferred Duke Street location.

Concerns focused around the number of residential neighbourhoods, daycares and locations with high foot traffic nearby.

Vrbanovic said he spoke to all city councillors one-on-one and they were "unanimous" in their support for the Victoria Street location.

However, Marsh said she is hopeful that council will support the change on Monday.

"We've discussed it with all of our colleagues this morning and over the weekend," she told CBC K-W.

"We are willing to settle on a less than perfect solution if it means the best chance of getting a supervised consumption and treatment services site in Kitchener."

If city council supports the new motion Monday, the region will have what they need from the City of Kitchener to proceed with an application to the province.