Elections Canada says human error is to blame for a delay in reporting results in a close race in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding in Ontario after the polls closed in Monday's federal election.

Réjean Grenier, regional media adviser for Elections Canada for Ontario, said it appears a deputy returning officer — possibly more than one — took home paperwork that was meant to be turned in to the returning officer. The paperwork is a summary of the votes from the four polls.

"Some people made human errors and did not send the tally to the returning office. And so the returning officer this morning and his staff are trying to contact these people who were in charge of these polls to get the tally," he said Tuesday morning.

The ballot boxes were sent back to the returning office, but Grenier says they are sealed and it's against the law to open ballot boxes, even to remove the second copy of the vote tally document that's stored inside.

When vote counting was halted around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Liberal candidate Tim Louis was ahead of Conservative incumbent Harold Albrecht by 273 votes. There are 211 of 216 polls counted.

The close result is déjà vu for the riding, which saw Albrecht beat Louis by 251 votes in 2015.

Validation of the vote

Diane Benson, who also speaks for Elections Canada, said it's expected "in the next few days, the returning officer will complete what's known as the validation of the vote. We should have more complete numbers then."

Every poll in Canada goes through a validation process that's set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Elections Canada website says a validation of the results of a vote is performed by the returning officer within the week after polling day.

"The returning officer validates the results in the presence of the assistant returning officer, and any candidates or their representatives or, if none are present, at least two electors," the website says.

That count is what is then referred to as the "official result."

If after validation there is a tie, a byelection would be held.