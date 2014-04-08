Stephen Woodworth seeks to unseat Raj Saini and reclaim Kitchener Centre

Conservatives in Kitchener Centre have tapped Stephen Woodworth as their candidate for this October's federal election.

Woodworth was the MP for Kitchener Centre from 2008 and 2015. Prior to that the seat was held by then Liberal MP Karen Redman.

Woodworth won the nomination Monday night during a meeting at Bingemans. He was challenged for the nomination by Mary Heinen Thorne, who ran for the Progressive Conservatives in last June's provincial election.

Woodworth is a lawyer and has also served as a school trustee.

In a statement, Woodworth said he looks forward to this fall's election.

Kitchener Centre MP Stephen Woodworth insisted his 2013 motion in Parliament was not about abortion, that it was simply looking at the necessity for every Canadian law to recognize the dignity and worth of everyone who is a human being. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"Justin Trudeau's record of broken promises and uncontrolled deficit spending must come to an end. Kitchener Centre, and Canada, need a return to a government that understands the everyday problems Canadians face, and has a clear plan to help people," Woodworth said.

Faces Saini

He will be facing Liberal MP Raj Saini, who received 25,504 votes to Woodworth's 15,872 in the 2015 election.

He will also face NDP candidate Andrew Moraga and Green candidate Mike Morrice.

The federal election will be held Oct. 21.