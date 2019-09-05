Skip to Main Content
Kitchener Panthers stay alive in IBL championship series
Kitchener-Waterloo

The Kitchener Panthers avoided elimination in the IBL championship series with a 5-1 win at home.

Panthers trail the Barrie Baycats 3 games to 1

CBC News ·
The Kitchener Panthers avoided elimination Wednesday night in the best-of-seven Intercounty Baseball League championship against the Barrie Baycats with a 5-1 win at home.

All of the scoring in the game came in the 6th inning. The Panthers were trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 6th but ended the inning putting 5 runs on the board.

The Panthers reported on their website that scoring started with an RBI double to tie the game. That was followed by two home runs including a three-run home run from Mike Gordner and a solo home run from  Zarley Cina to end the inning with a 5-1 score.

Barrie leads the series 3 games to 1.

Game 4 was cancelled twice on Sunday and Tuesday because of the rain.

Game 5 is scheduled for tonight at Coates Stadium in Barrie. 

If it's needed, Game 6 will be played in Kitchener on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

While Game 7 if needed is in Barrie on Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m.

 

 

Corrections

  • An earlier version of the story mistakenly noted Game Four was postponed on Wednesday, but it was postponed on Tuesday due to rain.
    Sep 05, 2019 1:28 PM ET
