Kate's 5 fun things to do this weekend March 29 to 31

It's the last weekend of March and it's going to be a bit colder than we might want for spring weather, but that's OK.

There's lots to do indoors to stay warm, starting Friday night with a few fun events including the Gorgeous Ladies of Beer (GLOB) Night at the Red Chevron in Guelph or you can take in beer and opera at the same time with the Vera Causa Opera's The Elixir of Love in Cambridge.

There is also the opening of Waterloo-born, Brooklyn-based artist geetha thurairajah's exhibition at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery. The evening includes a talk by the artist.

Or you can try one of these five events (or all of them).

Kitchener Home and Garden Show

12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 29

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 31

The Aud, 400 East Ave., Kitchener

There will be more than 150 vendors at this show for all things, as the name suggests, home and garden.

Old School Hip Hop Dance Workshop

8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 29

TWH Social, 1 King St. W., Kitchener

Join Guelph native, choreographer and dancer Jac.V for this one-hour workshop and learn how to kick it old school. Tickets needed (buy online before you go).

Drum Jam

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 31

Rhythm and Brews, 1000 Bishop St. N., Cambridge

There will be several drum kits set up for this afternoon of rocking out. Hand percussions will also be available. Organizers ask you to bring your own sticks and brushes. All skills welcome.

Trade seeds and talk gardening at Seedy Saturday in Guelph.

Guelph Seedy Saturday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 30

Dublin Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph

Trade seeds, talk to other gardeners, hear about volunteering in community gardens, and learn about sustainable gardening practices. While in town, check out the Resilience Festival events, which celebrate other sustainable practices.

Laurier Choirs Concert

7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 30

First United Church, 16 William St. W., Waterloo

If a couple of hours of choral music sounds like just the way to pass a cold spring Saturday evening, then this is your event. It's the last concert of the school year for three choirs: Laurier Concert Choir, Maureen Forrester Singers and the Laurier Singers.

If you want something a little different, Scott Helman is at Maxwell's in Waterloo Saturday night, too.

And if you find yourself in Guelph, Craig Cardiff has two events on Saturday (an afternoon songwriting workshop and an evening concert).