Kate's 5 fun things to do this weekend, March 22 to 24

There'll be sun and warmer temperatures this weekend, really making it feel like spring!

Maybe that means my tulips will finally come out of hiding.

You, too, can stop hiding and explore the region. If going to a busy event isn't your thing, consider a hike on the Kissing Bridge Trail or get the bike out of the garage for a ride on the Iron Horse or Spurline trails (just check your brakes and tires before heading out). You could even hit up a local sugar shack to see how the maple syrup is coming along.

There are many events taking place this weekend, including a free concert Friday night in Waterloo called The Many Roads to Freedom. (Read more about the concert here.)

Friday night is also the opening reception for the Konnón:kwe Exhibition at the Guelph Civic Museum and there's a CAFKA at The Walper artist reception Friday night featuring six contemporary artists from southern Ontario.

Whatever you do this weekend, enjoy!

Doubleheaders Model Railway Tour

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 23

Various locations

Take a self-guided tour of model train layouts at homes and clubs around Waterloo region, in Guelph and the surrounding area. There will be 37 layouts in 29 locations on this year's tour, ranging from small and portable ones to "vast empires," the group says.

Tickets and guidebooks are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Hespeler Arena, 640 Ellis Rd. W., Cambridge and starting at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Jacobs and Aberfoyl Model Railway at 1440 King St. N., St. Jacobs.

26th Guelph Scouts Spring Craft Fair

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23

Kortright Hills Public School, 23 Ptarmigan Dr., Guelph

Easter is next month and there's less than two months until Mother's Day, so you may want to hit up this craft fair for some gift ideas. There will be more than 50 vendors, including home businesses and crafters and artisans.

Treats will also be for sale with some colouring and crafts for children.

Mariam Pirbhai is the author of Outside People and Other Stories. (Inanna Publications)

Local Lit Event with Mariam Pirbhai and Marianne Micros

2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 23

TWB Co-operative Brewing, 300 Mill St., Kitchener

Mariam Pirbhai, author of the award-winning short story collection Outside People and Other Stories, and Marianne Micros, author of the short story collection Eye, will be at the brewery for a reading and Q&A session.

The event is held in conjunction with Open Book, which celebrates Ontario's literary scene, particularly authors who are published independently or by Canadian-owned publishers.

Inshallah: Singing With Our Neighbours

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 24

Knox Waterloo, 50 Erb St. W., Waterloo

This afternoon of music features the Inshallah choir, Inshallah Kids, Mino Ode Kwewak N'gamowak (Good Hearted Women Singers); and other musical guests. They will be paying special tribute to Jean Becker, who is an elder and the senior advisor in the Office of Indigenous Initiatives at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Kitchener RV Show and Sale

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 22

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 23

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 24

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, 400 East Ave., Kitchener

This warmer weather has me thinking about enjoying the great outdoors and going camping. This show takes up two arenas (Kiwanis and Kinsmen) at The Aud and there's so much to see, with recreational vehicles on display and other vendors, as well as educational seminars, like what you should be doing to get your RV ready for this summer.