Kate's 5 fun things to do this weekend while physically distancing from others

It's going to be a nice weekend weather-wise, so you may want to get out and do some yard work.

Most people will be staying close to home except for a trip to the grocery store or maybe a walk around the block with the dog.

With that in mind, this week's suggestions are largely things to do in your home.

There are a number of neighbourhoods doing window walks, including in Kitchener and Waterloo. The window walks are for people who would already be walking around the neighbourhood — we're not advocating you go to neighbourhoods to go for a walk if you don't live there.

In your own area, look up at windows for Easter eggs, flowers, silly faces and other art. If you don't see much in your neighbourhood, create some art of your own and tape it into a window.

You may also notice stuffed toys in windows. This is part of a bear hunt and another fun thing to look for while you're outside and while keeping your distance.

Remember, public health officials say if you are healthy and do not have any symptoms, you can go out, just keep a physical distance from others of at least two metres.

Virtual Book Club

3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 3

Bring your own book and coffee (or tea or hot chocolate) and connect with other book lovers for this online book club hosted by the Guelph Public Library.

The library will be using Discord to connect people for the virtual chat.

Dear Making-Box (Online)

8 p.m., Friday, April 3

The improv folks at the Making Box in Guelph are taking the show online.

They describe it best: They'll be answering your "burning real-life questions from isolation the only way we are qualified - by exploring the scenario through a full-length improvised story, told via webcams."

The show is free and will be streamed on Facebook. If you have a question you'd like the improv troupe to cover, make sure it's "lengthy 'Dear Abby' style" and send it in. Email on the Facebook page.

Virtual Paint Pouring

8 p.m., Sunday, April 5

Maybe you've seen those paint pouring workshops and have wanted to take part, but didn't have the time. Well, Sunday night you can do it in your own home.

The two-hour workshop will include step-by-step instructions. You need to provide the supplies.

There is a fee and registration is required.

KWMP Musical Viewing Party

7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 5

Using Netflix Party, join K-W Musical Productions and watch a musical with others from the comfort of your own home.

Go to the Facebook event page to vote for which musical you want to watch. The winner will be announced Saturday night.

Then kick back with a snack, a drink and get ready to enjoy a musical while interacting with others who are doing the same.

DIY Shinrin-Yoku walk

When you're able to and at the location of your choosing

You may have heard the term forest bathing, and this is exactly what Shinrin-Yoku walk is. Take your time to walk through an area where you can be surrounded by nature.

The City of Kitchener offers tips on how to best enjoy a Shinrin-Yoku walk: open your mind, be present and intentional and open your senses to the world around you — what do you see, what do you hear, what do you smell?

Can't or don't want to leave your home? You can practise this mindfulness on your back deck, balcony or even through an open window.

Remember to social distance. Local parks and the Huron Natural Area are open for walking on trails but remember other parts such as playgrounds, picnic tables and washrooms are not open to the public and should not be used.

Also a reminder, all Grand River Conservation Authority parks are closed to the public.