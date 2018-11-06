Kaden Young's mother, charged in his death, back in court Nov. 27

The mother of a three-year-old boy who died after he was swept down the Grand River near Grand Valley, Ont., in February is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27.

Michelle Hanson did not appear in the Orangeville courtroom Tuesday morning for her first appearance on three charges in relation to her son's death. Instead, lawyer Richard Allman said he had received disclosure from the Crown and asked the judge to put the case over to later this month.

Hanson, 35, faces charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She and her son, Kaden Young, were in a van just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 21 near their home in Amaranth Township, east of Grand Valley and about 75 kilometers north of Toronto.

There had been flooding in parts of the township and police said the road she was on had road closure signs.

Police said Hanson drove around a closure sign. There was water over the road and the van ended up in the Grand River.

As they exited the vehicle, Hanson lost her grip on her son and he was swept away in the river, police said.

Kaden's body was recovered just north of Belwood Lake on April 21.