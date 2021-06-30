Consumer fireworks sales for July 1 rise amid pandemic, calls for reflection on residential schools

Usually, July 1 in Canada and fireworks displays are two inseparable events.

But this year, cities across the country have cancelled their celebrations, either because of COVID-19 restrictions or for reflection and mourning as unmarked graves continue to be detected at former residential school sites.

The lack of city-sanctioned, professional fireworks displays for Canada Day is driving up the sales of consumer fireworks, according to the experts.

"Cities across the country are seeing an increase in fireworks usage," said Aleem Kanji, director of government relations and communications for the Canadian National Fireworks Association (CNFA).

Kanji said as people come out of lockdowns, they are being encouraged to spend time outdoors. That, in turn, means more holidays are being celebrated with personal fireworks displays.

"It's an activity that people are doing — going outside and spending time in a socially distanced way, and hopefully as well celebrating what is to come, and that is the end of the pandemic," Kanji said.

Be a good neighbour

The CNFA launched a national campaign this week called "Be a good neighbour" that promotes the safe and respectful use of fireworks. The six components of the campaign are to prepare, respect, celebrate, inform, be safe and clean up.

"Being a good neighbour means informing your neighbours about your fireworks. Respect is a part of this as well, letting your neighbours know when you plan to let your fireworks off and abiding by the various bylaws in your municipality," Kanji said.

Geoff Worthington, a fireworks expert based in Kitchener, says his company, Northstar Fireworks, usually designs and executes dozens of professional shows across Ontario. This July 1, his company is only putting on approximately six shows.

Worthington said he's seen strong consumer sales at every major holiday since the pandemic began — and business is booming this year for Canada Day.

"This year [sales] are even stronger with so many professional displays being cancelled or postponed," Worthington told CBC News.

The Morning Edition - K-W 7:28 How to set off Canada Day fireworks safely this year Canada Day is tomorrow, but many celebrations have been cancelled. Although many Ontario cities won't be putting on a fireworks display, some residents are planning to put on their own private shows. Morning Edition host Craig Norris hears from a fireworks expert Geoff Worthington about how to stay safe, and still have fun. 7:28

'They're literally all flash and bangs'

The love Canadians have for fireworks might have something to do with their inherent danger, Worthington said.

"There's that risk associated with them, the same reason people love driving fast cars," he said. "I mean, they're literally all flash and bangs. Even after doing so many shows, every now and again something goes off and it'll still make me jump."

But that danger is why being careful and following safety guidelines are the most important part of setting off your own displays.

Fireworks expert Geoff Worthington says there are safe ways to set off fireworks, and encouraging anyone still deciding to do so to approach it carefully. (Calgary Stampede)

How to stay safe

Here are some fireworks safety tips:

Be sober: "Wait until after the show to crack open the case of beer," Worthington said, adding it can be tempting to indulge on a holiday with friends but when you're setting off fireworks you want to have a clear state of mind.

"Wait until after the show to crack open the case of beer," Worthington said, adding it can be tempting to indulge on a holiday with friends but when you're setting off fireworks you want to have a clear state of mind. Secure your fireworks: "Fireworks have no off switch," Worthington said. "You want to make sure that they don't tip over and start firing at you or firing at your guests or vehicles or houses or anything other than up in the sky."

"Fireworks have no off switch," Worthington said. "You want to make sure that they don't tip over and start firing at you or firing at your guests or vehicles or houses or anything other than up in the sky." Be aware of local rules: That's especially good advice if you're going to a cottage where there could be a fire ban in place, because "they do create some flaming debris, and in very dry conditions it can be fairly easy to start a fire," Worthington warned. Municipalities have their own rules too. Waterloo region says there were a lot of complaints Victoria Day weekend about fireworks being set off in the early-morning hours. The region says fireworks shouldn't be set off after 11 p.m. They also can't be set off in public places. In Guelph, fireworks are only permitted between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on the day before July 1 and on the holiday itself — so no weekend displays allowed.

That's especially good advice if you're going to a cottage where there could be a fire ban in place, because "they do create some flaming debris, and in very dry conditions it can be fairly easy to start a fire," Worthington warned. Municipalities have their own rules too. Waterloo region says there were a lot of complaints Victoria Day weekend about fireworks being set off in the early-morning hours. The region says fireworks shouldn't be set off after 11 p.m. They also can't be set off in public places. In Guelph, fireworks are only permitted between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on the day before July 1 and on the holiday itself — so no weekend displays allowed. Be aware of your surroundings: You should have 50 metres of empty space on all sides, Worthington said. Also, look to see if there are any fuel tanks nearby and be aware of where the wind is blowing.

You should have 50 metres of empty space on all sides, Worthington said. Also, look to see if there are any fuel tanks nearby and be aware of where the wind is blowing. Set up in the daylight: "Locate fuses on the fireworks so you can find them when it's dark," Worthington advised. Also, read the instructions. Every firework has instructions on how to use it safely and will tell the consumer how it's going to act.

"Locate fuses on the fireworks so you can find them when it's dark," Worthington advised. Also, read the instructions. Every firework has instructions on how to use it safely and will tell the consumer how it's going to act. When choosing fireworks, the sky's the limit: All 4,000 types available in Canada have been approved by the federal government.

"They actually take it, they light it off, they observe," Worthington explained about federal approval. "Does it behave in the way that the manufacturer claims it does? Does it perform erratically? And once it passes those tests, that's how they gain approval."

What fireworks you get and how much of it really depends on your budget.

Worthington said his company will ask a consumer how much they're willing to spend and then put together the perfect bundle for them.

"The varieties are endless: sounds, colours, duration — just contact me and I'll put a great show together for you."