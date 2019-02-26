Judicial pretrial for mom accused in Kaden Young's death set for April 9

An Orangeville judge has ordered a judicial pretrial for a Grand Valley mother charged in the death of her three-year-old son.

Michelle Hanson, 35, who lives west of Orangeville, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death after her son, Kaden Young, died in February 2018.

There was flooding in the area around Grand Valley on Feb. 21, 2018 when police say Hanson and Kaden were in a minivan. Police say Hanson drove around a road closure sign around 1 a.m. There was water over the road, and the van went into the Grand River.

As they exited the van, Hanson lost her grip on her son and he was swept away in the river, police said.

Kaden's body was recovered April 21, 2018 just north of Belwood Lake.

Thousands of people helped to search for the little boy's body after he went missing.

Hanson was not in court on Tuesday when the judge ordered the judicial pretrial to take place on April 9.

The pretrial will also cover an assault charge Hanson faces in another case.

A judicial pretrial is a meeting between the accused, lawyers and judge to discuss resolution options, trial estimates and procedural and evidentiary issues that promote the proper use of trial time.