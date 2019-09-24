A former neurologist who worked in a Kitchener, Ont., hospital has been charged with 34 counts of sexual assault involving 34 of his patients.

Jeffrey Scott Sloka, 50, was arrested Tuesday morning by Waterloo Regional Police Service, following an investigation that started in early 2018. The charges stem from incidents between January 2010 and February 2017.

The complainants range in age from 17 to 51, and all were women, according to police.

Sloka appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday.

His primary practice was at Kitchener's Grand River Hospital. Sloka was put under restrictions there in September 2017 amid accusations against him and, earlier this year, lost his license after admitting to sexually assaulting four patients.

He was instructed to pay $64,240 for therapy costs for the victims and $6,000 to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for the costs of the hearing. He also agreed never to apply or reapply to practise medicine.

One of the patients in those hearings was a teenager. The college was told she no longer trusted male doctors or male health practitioners and that her personal relationships and daily life were affected.

"I feel robbed of the simple joy of an intimate relationship, which everyone should be able to enjoy," she said in a statement to the college.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the special victim's unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.