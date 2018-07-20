Isolation and discrimination big issues for Waterloo region newcomers, survey finds

New data from a survey of newcomers in Waterloo region shows found almost two-thirds felt isolated, and nearly one third experienced discrimination since arriving.

The report, released by the region's Immigration Partnership, is based on a survey of over 300 individuals, conducted in November and December 2017 and is shining a light on some of the challenges faced by immigrants and refugees living in Waterloo region.

Tara Bedard, executive director of the partnership, said just over 200 of those who responded to the survey were immigrants, refugees and international students.

She said the purpose of the survey was to understand "What's going on for them, what is helping them the most in this community, where are they having some challenges?"

Finding work, learning English top challenges

What the researchers discovered, after gathering the results of the survey, was not surprising, according to Bedard.

"Anecdotally, from the work that we do with our partners and the work that the service organizations are doing in this community, I think that a lot of what we saw through this survey reaffirms what they would have understood the responses likely to be," said Bedard.

According to the report, those who responded to the survey said:

Finding work, learning English, learning where and how to do things and making new friends were four of their top challenges.

They were most satisfied with settlement and English language learning services but least satisfied with health, mental health and employment services.

59 per cent reported a strong or very strong sense of belonging in Waterloo region.

At the same time, 59 per cent reported feeling isolated, and 18 per cent said they felt quite isolated or a great deal isolated.

27 per cent reported an experience of discrimination. According to the report, this "most often occurred at work or when seeking work."

Having family, making friends and participating in community programs and services helped them most in the past year.

"Waterloo region is a pretty welcoming community," Bedard said. "But this information shows that there's still more work to be done."

'Everybody in the community has a role'

She hopes community organizations and community members will take a look at the report and ask themselves how they can make Waterloo region a more supportive place for newcomers.

"Whether you are born and bred here or you have moved here at some point in your life, I think the take-away from this is that everybody in the community has a role," she said.

And it doesn't have to be big, she added.

Sometimes, all it takes is smiling at someone, or having a conversation — "little things that you can do in your life to really make a difference in how people experience being in this community," said Bedard.