The man charged with second degree murder in the death of Kitchener's Yvonne Umutoniwasi has been identified by police.

Isaac Gany, 31, has also been charged with indignity to a body and breach of probation.

Umutoniwasi was found dead inside a home on Pearl Place in Kitchener in August 2018.

At the time, police said the autopsy was not able to determine cause of death, or when she was killed.

She was only found by police after a neighbour asked officers to check on the home.