Internet outage impacts several schools in Kitchener-Waterloo

A major internet outage is affecting a number of schools in Waterloo region, including some post-secondary institutions and the Waterloo Region District School Board.
A number of schools in Waterloo region say they're experiencing a major internet outage Wednesday afternoon.
Wilfrid Laurier University, Conestoga College and Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said they are having connectivity issues due to an issue with their service providers.
"We are currently experiencing a service provider outage across all Laurier campuses, impacting many related services including WiFi & MyLearningSpace," the university said in a tweet.
WRDSB said the outage may also be affecting their phone lines.
"Schools can receive phone calls and voicemail messages. Our emergency procedures have not been impacted," WRDSB said in a release.
