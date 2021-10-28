Ontario Legislature condemns member's COVID-19 posts, calls for apology

The Ontario Legislature has unanimously called on Independent member Randy Hillier to apologize for "a string of disreputable conduct" in the context of COVID-19.



Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently, he posted an array of photos of people suggesting, without evidence, that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

The post also contained pictures of people Hillier suggested, without evidence, suffered harm following COVID-19 vaccinations.

A motion unanimously adopted by members of the legislature says the house dissociates itself from Hillier's conduct, calls on him to apologize and to "desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming" of a member of the legislature.

Families, MPPs speak out

Family members of some of the people in Hillier's posts told various media outlets they were angered by them, and denied Hillier's allegations.

Ammarah Navab, left, says her sister Farisa Navab, right, died on Sept. 11 after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. The images of her late sister are now being used in anti-vacccination social posts by Hillier. (Submitted by Ammarah Navab)

CBC News spoke to Ammarah Navab, whose late sister Farisa was featured in Hillier's post. Farisa Navab died on Sept. 11 after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder.

Navab said her sister's photo and information were used without permission. She demanded that Hillier take down the posts and issue an apology.

Hillier, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, has called on police to investigate the deaths.

Meanwhile, Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife and London West MPP Peggy Sattler, who is also the NDP's opposition house leader, have submitted a co-written letter to the integrity commissioner's office, calling for an investigation into the posts.

Politician's actions

Hillier has been vocal about his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic.

He's been charged on multiple occasions for defying these restrictions.

In April, he was charged for attending a large church service in Aylmer, during lockdown. Shortly after, he was charged for his role in an anti-lockdown rally in Kemptville.

Hillier's office has not responded recent repeated requests for comment by CBC News.