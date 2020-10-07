Kitchener man charged following string of indecent exposures

An arrest has been made after three separate indecent acts in the span of four days in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

The first incident happened around 7:15 p.m. September 22 in the area of Green Valley Drive, said police. They said were called to the area after someone reported that a man had exposed himself near a pathway behind a townhouse complex.

Two days later, on September 24, police said they were called to Pinnacle Drive and Doon Valley Drive in Kitchener at around 1:20 p.m. Police said the victim had been walking her dog in the area when a man riding a bicycle allegedly exposed himself. At the time, the suspect was described as a 20 to 25-year old white man.

The following afternoon, police said they were called to the area of Old Carriage Drive to reports of a man riding a bike and exposing himself on a pathway.

A 31-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Monday, said police. He's been charged with three counts of indecent act. Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents, or other potential victims, to contact them.