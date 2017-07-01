In-person events will make a comeback in Waterloo this summer

Events and festivals in Waterloo will be in-person this year starting in May.

"We are excited to welcome in-person events back to the city and encourage residents and visitors to explore all that the community has to offer," said Waterloo Mayor Dave Jawrosky in a news release.

The city will continue to work with Region of Waterloo Public Health to ensure events continue to follow public safety protocols and procedures.

Events happening this summer include:

Open Streets on June 11: Willis Way will transform into a community event space. People can enjoy live performances, take part in mural painting and the art market.

Willis Way will transform into a community event space. People can enjoy live performances, take part in mural painting and the art market. Canada Day on July 1: City of Waterloo will mark Canada Day in Waterloo Park, a celebration that will include music, activities and a drone show at dusk.

City of Waterloo will mark Canada Day in Waterloo Park, a celebration that will include music, activities and a drone show at dusk. Day of Play on August 1: A day of activities, games, adventures and more along the Waterloo Park Promenade.

A day of activities, games, adventures and more along the Waterloo Park Promenade. Lumen on September 24: Light, art, and technology installations will be throughout Uptown Waterloo.

Other events and festivals include Afrofest by the African Women's Alliance of Waterloo Region, the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival, Waterloo's Busker Carnival, Royal Medieval Faire and the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre Pow Wow.

Monthly programs include: