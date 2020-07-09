Impaired driving charges double during Canada Day blitz: Wellington County OPP

Provincial police in Wellington County doubled the number of charges laid for impaired driving the week of Canada Day, compared to the same time period last year.

Every year, OPP conduct a traffic enforcement blitz during the Canada Day week. Officers monitor the four behaviours commonly linked to deadly collisions: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt offences.

This year, officers charged more people with impaired driving, stunt driving and speeding than they did in 2019, according to numbers released by police.

Officers laid:

165 speeding charges, up from 96 last year.

11 stunt driving charges, up from five last year.

Eight impaired driving charges, up from four last year.

44 other Highway Traffic Act Charges.

In total, Wellington County OPP laid 244 charges, up from 204 in 2019.

Police noted there were no fatal collisions over the course of the campaign.