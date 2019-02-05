Ice pellets and freezing rain could impact Wednesday's commute

The drive on Wednesday morning and evening could be icy because of periods of freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington county that calls for freezing rain and ice pellets to begin early Wednesday morning.

"Freezing rain could persist for much of the day before ending Wednesday evening or overnight," the agency said in a statement.

A freezing rain warning may be called at some point Tuesday into Wednesday.

The temperature is scheduled to switch to the plus side Thursday with a high of 4 Celcius with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow.

Seasonal temperatures are forecast to return Friday.