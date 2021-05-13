Remains of Cambridge woman missing for 10 years found north of Guelph
Kathleen Ann Kraehling went missing in July 2011
Remains found north of Guelph have been determined to be those of a Cambridge woman who went missing 10 years ago.
Wellington County OPP say the remains located in a wooded area just off Wellington Road 30 on April 21 were Kathleen Ann Kraehling.
Kraehling was reported missing to the Waterloo Regional Police Service on July 15, 2011. Waterloo regional police said on its missing persons page that she was last seen three days prior, on July 12, and people were worried about Kraehling's well-being as she required medication for a medical condition.
OPP said the investigation is ongoing.
"Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," police said in a release. "Police are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding this investigation."
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
