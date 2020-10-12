House fire causes $800K in damage to 2 Waterloo homes
People living on Amos Avenue were evacuated from their homes early Saturday morning, as a fire spread from one home to another causing $800,000 in damage said police.
Homes on Amos Avenue were evacuated early Saturday morning, said police
Damage is pegged at $800,000 after a fire that damaged two homes in Waterloo over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.
Fire crews responded to a house in the area of Amos Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.
The first started at one home, said police, and other houses in the area were evacuated as it spread to a neighbouring residence.
No one reported injuries, said police.
The fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.