House fire causes $800K in damage to 2 Waterloo homes
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

People living on Amos Avenue were evacuated from their homes early Saturday morning, as a fire spread from one home to another causing $800,000 in damage said police.

CBC News ·
No injuries reported in a fire in Waterloo Saturday night that caused almost $800,000 in damages. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Damage is pegged at $800,000 after a fire that damaged two homes in Waterloo over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police. 

Fire crews responded to a house in the area of Amos Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Saturday. 

The first started at one home, said police, and other houses in the area were evacuated as it spread to a neighbouring residence. 

No one reported injuries, said police. 

The fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal. 

