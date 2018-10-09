Man faces murder, arson charges tied to fatal Kitchener house explosion

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Edra Haan, whose body was found in the backyard of her home following an explosion in Kitchener in August.

Waterloo Regional Police Service did not release the name of the man, when they announced his arrest on Tuesday.

He faces several charges including one count of first degree murder, one count of arson disregard for human life and two counts of arson damage to property.

Edra Haan, 58, was found in the backyard of her home on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Her husband, Udo Haan, was found injured. He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries. Police said he remains in hospital under medical care.

The man charged in the case is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday.

'A lovely soul'

Both Edra and Udo Haan worked for Sun Life Financial at their Waterloo office. The company released a statement after the explosion, saying "our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to their families, friends and colleagues."

Tributes to Edra Haan before her funeral saw friends call her "a lovely soul" and a proud mother.

"Your laughter so infectious that it could make the saddest soul smile; and that unique, amazing twinkle in your eyes … they shone of joy and mischievous, and of sincerity and kindness," one woman wrote on the funeral home's tribute page.

The neighbourhood on the quiet, residential street that was rocked by the house explosion has worked to restore a sense of community. Brock Greenhalgh organized a fundraiser to buy benches to put along the street.

"I'm hoping that this little project can start the conversation about moving forward," Greenhalgh said.

"The community itself was ripped apart back on the 22nd of August, and it's going to take more than benches to do that, but at least it's a step in the right direction."