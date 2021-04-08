People in 'hot spot' neighbourhoods in Waterloo region, Guelph can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine
Region identifies 5 neighbourhoods open for pre-registration
People who are 50 and older and who live in "hot spot" neighbourhoods in Kitchener and Cambridge can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public health has identified those neighbourhoods as:
- Vanier/Rockway in Kitchener.
- Country Hills in Kitchener.
- Alpine/ Laurentian in Kitchener.
- Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill in Kitchener.
- Shades Mills in Cambridge.
"Members of the public who are 50-plus and live in one of the identified high-risk neighbourhoods are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine, and when they receive notification that it's their turn to book an appointment, to do so right away," Sharon Ord, acting communications lead for the region's vaccine distribution task force, said in an email on Thursday.
People are encouraged to book online through the region's website.
In Guelph, a "hot spot" has been identified in the area where the postal code starts with N1K.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is in the process of updating its website to allow people in that postal code area to pre-register for an appointment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?