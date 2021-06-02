Made-in-Waterloo region Ginger Goat heats up celebrity mouths on YouTube show Hot Ones

A new hot sauce from Waterloo region is already getting international attention after being chosen to fill the number five spot on the YouTube show Hot Ones.

The show is on the YouTube channel First We Feast, which has more than 10 million subscribers.

Show host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while eating chicken wings with 10 different sauces. The sauce on the wings gets progressively hotter throughout the interview.

"It was a dream come true," says Kris Ronan, the "lead sauce slinger" at Ginger Goat.

It's especially wild because the company is only a few months old.

Ronan says he and his fiance Natacia Poley have always been "chili heads" and when it came to hot sauces, "we've always had a collection in our fridge."

They started growing their own hot peppers to make their own sauce.

When Christmas 2020 rolled around, they made a big batch using peppers they ordered from the U.S. and distributed bottles to friends and family.

"We created something that we thought was delicious and special," he said.

As the third wave of the pandemic hit, Ronan and Poley had a bit of extra time on their hands. Ronan works as a venture coach, helping other people launch businesses at Conestoga College.

"I kind of got that itch to get at this and make something of it," he said.

They needed a commercial kitchen to ramp up, so connected with friend Ryan Lloyd-Craig, who is co-owner of Ignite Group which runs Graffiti Market and Stockyards Brewery.

Ginger Goat was incorporated on Feb. 11 of this year. About a month later, they learned they'd be on Hot Ones.

Kris Ronan, left, and Ryan Lloyd-Craig stand in a kitchen while making a batch of Ginger Goat hot sauce. (Kris Ronan)

Well received

Ronan says they made some connections that were able to get Ginger Goat to the show's producers.

"They were quite pleased with the sauce and the profile," Ronan said. "We were really taken back by how well it was received."

The sauce is part of the latest season, which premiered May 27. In introducing the lineup for the 15th season, Evans said Ginger Goat "roundhouse kick of ginger plus sweet, smoked pineapple and then you have the slow burn of Carolina reapers."

A Carolina reaper is a pepper that is exceptionally hot — Guinness World Records says it's the hottest pepper in the world.

The first episode of the season featured rapper Jack Harlow. As Harlow ate the sauce he seemed impressed with the flavour.

"Must be ginger in there for real," he said after taking his first bite. "I bet everybody's liking that."

Ronan says it was fun to watch Harlow eat the wings with their sauce. On Thursday, a new episode will air at 11 a.m. with UFC fighter Kamaru Usman.

More products to come

As for what's next for Ginger Goat, Ronan confirms: "We are in the test kitchen."

New products are expected later this summer and he says they also plan to be involved in the community. Already they support the Farewell for Hire campaign, Taco Fest and the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council golf tournament.

He says it's fun to represent the region through their hot sauce.

"We love this community and we're just kind of proud to represent [the region] on a world stage and give another opportunity to build the awareness of what this region is doing and some of the hot sauces around," he said.

Watch the episode of Hot Ones with Jack Harrow: