As Homecoming returns to in-person, police and WLU want students to celebrate responsibly

As Homecoming celebrations kick off at Wilfrid Laurier University on Thursday, the school and regional police are reminding students to celebrate safely and responsibly.

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, Homecoming is making a comeback to in-person celebrations.

"We are reminding students of the positive impact they can have and asking them to keep their community top of mind, to be respectful and look out for one another and our neighbours, as we celebrate all that makes us proud of being a Golden Hawk," said Ivan Joseph, the school's vice president of student affairs, in an email statement to CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.

He said the university is working with the City of Waterloo, regional police and emergency responders to help ensure safety of students and the community.

A spokesperson with the university said there will also be an increased presence of police and the school's special constables on campus and nearby neighbourhoods during the weekend.

The school has also cautioned students about the impact "risky behaviour" could have on local emergency departments, which are dealing with staffing shortages and are at capacity.

Nuisance noise bylaw

Waterloo city council voted on Wednesday to reinstate a special nuisance noise bylaw this weekend.

It's intended to be an enforcement tool against loud noise from unsanctioned public gatherings. This means anyone caught making loud noises in public on Friday through Sunday could face legal repercussions such as a fine.

"We anticipate that the football game and other Homecoming events will result in an increase of students in the surrounding neighbourhoods. As such, the city, as part of a multi-agency team, has developed a plan to respond to community concerns that may result from unsanctioned public gatherings that arise during the Homecoming weekend," the city said in a statement attached to the motion.

The bylaw was first implemented last year during homecoming weekend.

More than 600 charges laid during Project Safe Semester

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is also reminding students to be responsible this weekend.

"We are appealing to students to show respect for themselves, their neighbours and the greater community. Those wishing to celebrate are asked to do so in a safe and lawful manner," a spokesperson said in an email.

Police have laid more than 650 charges during the first four weeks of Project Safe Semester this year, a month-long campaign that promotes well-being and safety for community members and students.

WRPS interim Chief John Goodman said in an interview earlier this month the service has an operational plan in place to tackle unsanctioned street parties.

"We've had operational plans in place as of the second week of August and they'll run straight through to the end of the month of September," he said.

"We'll have more enforcement and more visibility, more officers on the street," he added.