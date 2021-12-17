Southern Ontario high speed internet projects get $15M in federal and provincial funds
Internet is as important as other critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, MP says
Local high speed internet projects in and around Waterloo region will receive $15 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis announced Friday that Mornington Communications Co-operative Limited will receive $11.6 million. The funding to improve internet access for 1,390 households in a number of communities that included Dorking, Linwood, Lisbon, Millbank, Milverton, New Hamburg, Shakespeare and Tavistock.
As well, Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. received $3.8 million for three separate projects that will improve internet access to a total of 558 homes.
Those projects include communities such as St. Pauls Station, Mitchell, Fullarton and Rostock.
In the announcement, Louis said access to internet is as important as other critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
"High-speed internet is a part of how we work, learn and stay in touch," he said.
The funding announced Friday is part of a larger announcement made on Tuesday by the federal and provincial governments about joint funding for high-speed internet projects to communities throughout Ontario.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?