It's going to be hot for the next few days, Environment Canada warns

It's going to be hot in Waterloo region and Wellington County over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for areas of Waterloo region, Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest and Arthur, warning of day time temperatures in the 30s with humidex values in the high 30s until Wednesday night.

Tuesday's forecast calls for sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 31 C, humidex value of 36.

An overnight low of 19 C expected Tuesday night.

A 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a day time high of 30 C, but it may feel more like 39 C with the humidex.

"Temperatures will cool off Wednesday night as a cold front passes through southern Ontario," Environment Canada said in a release.

Cooling centres

The region has made several facilities available for cooling centres.

Kitchener:

Don McLaren Arena on 61 Green St., Kitchener.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

Region of Waterloo headquarters on 150 Frederick St., Kitchener.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Cambridge:

Region of Waterloo building on 150 Main St., Cambridge.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Waterloo:

Adult Recreation Centre on 185 King St. S., Waterloo.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

North Dumfries:

North Dumfries Community Complex on 2958 Greenfield Rd., Ayr.