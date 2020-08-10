A hot day ahead for Waterloo region and Guelph, Environment Canada warns
It's going to be a hot day on Monday. A heat warning from Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel as hot as 41 C throughout the day.
Cooler temperatures on the way for Tuesday, Environment Canada says
It is going to be a hot day for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning early Monday morning.
Monday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 31 C. With the humidex, that could feel as hot as 41 C throughout the day.
The temperature is expected to dip to a low of 20 C overnight.
Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for Tuesday.
Environment Canada says a less humid air mass will will make its way through the area late in the day.
