A hot day ahead for Waterloo region and Guelph, Environment Canada warns

It is going to be a hot day for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning early Monday morning.

Monday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 31 C. With the humidex, that could feel as hot as 41 C throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to dip to a low of 20 C overnight.

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a less humid air mass will will make its way through the area late in the day.