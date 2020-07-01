Heat warning issued that could last all weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning that could last through the weekend for much of Ontario including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County.

That includes:

Guelph, Erin, southern Wellington County.

Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and Region of Waterloo.

Wednesday afternoon the national weather agency said "a long duration heat event is expected Thursday through Sunday, and potentially into early next week."

Daytime high temperatures will reach the 30s and overnight lows near 20 C are what Environment Canada says to expect.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," it said.

Risk factors

The weather service notes that high temperatures bring a higher risk for "young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."



"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," it warns.



According to the weather warning, signs to watch for that could indicate heat-related illness include:

Dizziness or fainting.

Nausea or vomiting.

Rapid breathing, rapid heartbeat.

Extreme thirst.

Decreased urination and unusually dark urine.

"When it's hot eat cool, light meals," Environment Canada suggests.