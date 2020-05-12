Skip to Main Content
Hate crimes under investigation in Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Hate crimes under investigation in Waterloo

Police are investigating two hate crimes in Waterloo.

Crimes happened at home on Laurelwood Drive, Waterloo regional police say

CBC News ·
Police are investigating two hate crimes in Waterloo. They happened at a home on Laurelwood Drive on two separate occasions — Saturday, May 3 and Saturday, May 9. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

Police are investigating two hate crimes in Waterloo.

They happened at a home on Laurelwood Drive on two separate occasions — Saturday, May 3 and Saturday, May 9.

Police say people went to the home and vandalized property, and now, officers believe the vandalism was racially targeted.

They're treating the investigation as a "hate-motivated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News