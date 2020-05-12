Hate crimes under investigation in Waterloo
Police are investigating two hate crimes in Waterloo.
Crimes happened at home on Laurelwood Drive, Waterloo regional police say
They happened at a home on Laurelwood Drive on two separate occasions — Saturday, May 3 and Saturday, May 9.
Police say people went to the home and vandalized property, and now, officers believe the vandalism was racially targeted.
They're treating the investigation as a "hate-motivated incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.