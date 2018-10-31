Rain to end in time for trick-or-treating but take a coat

Rain is forecast to start the day on Wednesday, but it is expected to end early in the afternoon in plenty of time for Halloween trick-or-treating in the evening.

Gerald Cheng, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says a system bringing a southerly flow is moving into the region, which is why there have been a couple of warm days this week.

"There's rain [forecast] right now, but the rain will end early in the afternoon. So that's good news for the ghosts and goblins, however, it's associated with a cold front," Cheng said.

"So this warm-up may not last and as we head into the evening hours. Just have a light jacket underneath the costumes, and I think that will help with the trick or treating experience."

Cheng says the region experienced a warm September, and an October of slightly below normal temperatures.

In November, temperatures are expected to be mostly normal or slightly above normal, he says.

In the theme of Halloween, though, Cheng had one scary reminder: Temperatures are forecast to continue to drop as winter is on the way.