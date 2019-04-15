Skip to Main Content
Personal info safe, says City of Stratford after suspected cyberattack
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

The City of Stratford says no personal information was accessed in a cyberattack that affected email, online forms and the city's phone system.

Phone system, online forms also down Monday morning

Jackie Sharkey · CBC News ·
The City of Stratford said it followed appropriate risk management plans after learning of the cyberattack. On Monday, staff said no personal information had been compromised. (City of Stratford)

The City of Stratford says no personal information was accessed in an apparent cyberattack that affected email, online forms and possibly the city's phone system.

On Sunday, the city published on its website and social media that it was "currently managing what appears to be a cyberattack." 

The attack affected the city's email system and online forms and the city said "resources have been deployed to address this and appropriate risk management plans are being followed."

At 11:05 a.m. on Monday, the city said after investigating it was able to determine no personal information had been compromised from municipal systems. More updates are expected later on Monday. 

At the same time, the city's switchboard operator told CBC News that the city's phone system, including individual extensions, was also malfunctioning. Calls went straight to voicemail, which people were unable to access. 

Instead, the operator said notes were being taken by hand and run to the appropriate office as calls came in. She was unable to say for certain if the phone system outage was connected to the suspected cyberattack.

