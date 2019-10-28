Man charged after gun accidentally went off in Cambridge apartment: Police
Police were called to a Cambridge apartment building on Friday for reports of a gunshot.
Cambridge man, 27, faces several firearm-related charges
A gun that was fired in a Cambridge apartment building Friday evening went off accidentally, police say.
Officers were called to a building on Beck Street after receiving reports of a gunshot.
Police say a 27-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with discharge firearm recklessness, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of weapons for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.