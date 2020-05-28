40 guinea pigs believed dumped in Waterloo park, rescue group says

A local rescue group is trying to round up approximately 40 guinea pigs in a Waterloo park.

Corinne Angell is co-ordinator of the Guinea Pig Sanctuary in Kitchener. She said seven of the fluffy animals were rounded up Thursday morning in Heasley Park, a small park in the city's north end.

The guinea pigs are in need of care, including having long toenails, overgrown teeth and burrs on their feet and ears.

Angell says a woman contacted her group on Facebook to tell them someone had been seen leaving guinea pigs in the park over the course of the week. They estimate there are about 40 guinea pigs on the loose in the area.

The person responsible has "been dumping them off in spurts at certain times of the day. And that's what we're trying to do is catch them in the act doing it, but we haven't been able to yet," Angell said.

"It's frustrating," she added. "They can't fend for themselves, being tiny creatures. And they like to hide."

Vet checks and foster homes

Once rescued, the guinea pigs will be taken to the vet and then the sanctuary will take them in and foster them until a permanent home can be found. The group will monitor the behaviours of the guinea pigs to make sure they're suitable for adoption, Angell says.

Angell says she suspects it is someone who breeds the small pets but has been unable to sell them because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expected it to happen during this so we're prepared and have all the supplies needed," she said, noting she recently took in four guinea pigs that a man surrendered because he could no longer care for them. Two of those guinea pigs died but the other two are thriving now.

"It's really rewarding that we're able to do this for them," she said.

The group is funded through community donations and the group is also searching for more foster homes for the guinea pigs.

If anyone finds guinea pigs, Angell says they can contact the group and members will come to retrieve them.