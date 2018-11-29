Shoplifter brings suitcase to steal drones and cold medicine, say police

A 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft under $5,000 after police say he brought his own suitcase to a store Wednesday night and shoplifted a number of items.

Police say they were called to a store on Woodlawn Road at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not name the business.

Officers learned the man had filled the suitcase with two drones, cold medicine, camping equipment and some beverages. Police confronted the man "as he was on conditions not to be in the business from previous charges."

The man also faces two counts of breaching his probation and breaching his recognizance.