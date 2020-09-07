University of Guelph mourns student, Bradley Traynor, killed in Oshawa shooting

The University of Guelph is mourning the loss of a student, Bradley Traynor, one of four victims in a shooting in Oshawa on Friday.

"This is devastating news; a shocking tragedy that touches and affects us all," University of Guelph President Charlotte Yates said in a statement.

Traynor was a third-year bachelor of commerce student with a major in management economics and finance at the university's Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics. The university said he was a member of its Model United Nations Club and was the club's director of financial relations.

Traynor, his father Chris Traynor, and his two younger siblings, Adelaide and Joseph Traynor, were shot and killed in their Oshawa home on Friday by an "uninvited person."

From left: Joseph Traynor, Adelaide Traynor and Bradley Traynor were killed along with their father, Chris Traynor. (Twitter and Facebook)

Durham police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa from Winnipeg who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The homicide unit is still investigating the motive and there has been no information released on Lapa's relation to the victims.

Traynor's mother, Loretta Traynor, was injured but survived. Traynor's other brother, Sam Traynor, was not home at the time of the shooting.

"Bradley's future was full of promise and possibilities, and our campus community is mourning this tragic loss," Yates said. "We send heartfelt sympathy to Bradley's surviving family members, to his classmates and instructors at U of G, to his friends and to the Oshawa community and all those who knew him and his family."

Loretta Traynor, left, and Chris Traynor, right. CBC News has learned that Loretta was injured in the shooting, while Chris was killed. (Twitter and Facebook)

The university says it understands this time is difficult for many members of its community, especially for people who were close with Traynor. It is reminding people who have been affected by the tragedy of the resources and support available, including: