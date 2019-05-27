Guelph Storm's Nick Suzuki earns sportsmanship award at Memorial Cup
Team to celebrate OHL championship with parade on Monday
The Guelph's Storm Nick Suzuki won the George Parsons Trophy for being the most sportsmanlike player at this year's Memorial Cup.
Suzuki, 19, is a three-time winner of the same award in the Ontario Hockey League and a Montreal Canadiens prospect. In a release about the award, it was noted Suzuki had seven points for the Storm in the tournament "while also staying out of the penalty box."
Two other Storm players were named to the 2019 all-star team: defenceman Sean Durzi and forward Isaac Ratcliffe.
The Storm did not make it to the championship game at the Memorial Cup in Halifax, losing to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Friday night 6-4. The Huskies went on to win the cup with a 4-2 win over the host team, the Halifax Mooseheads, on Sunday.
Guelph will be celebrating the Storm's OHL championship Monday at 4 p.m.
A parade will start at the Sleeman Centre and go to Market Square in front of city hall.
