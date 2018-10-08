Police identify 3 people killed in crash near Guelph

Police have identified the three people killed in a crash east of Guelph Saturday night as Jacqueline Greig, 45, 17-year-old Kiefer Greig and 35-year-old Michael O'Neil.

All three are from Fergus.

Police did not release details on how the three people knew each other or if they're related.

Police said Jacqueline Greig was driving a sedan when it collided with a pickup truck on Wellington Road 44, also called Guelph Line, south of Highway 7, outside Rockwood on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Jacqueline Greig and Kiefer Greig were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They both died in hospital.

O'Neil was a passenger in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

'Anytime it rains'

Residents who live in the area say it's a dangerous part of the road. Leslie Vandergeer has lived there for about 20 years and said people know what she means when she says she lives "in the scary bend."

"It's just constant, constant accidents there. Anytime it rains," she said.

Vandergeer has heard crashes before, but this one was different.

"Normally you hear a squeal of tires and then you hear the bang, but I didn't hear any squeal, just the loudest bang I've ever heard," she said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers to be vigilant on the roads.

The warning comes after there was a second crash near Port Perry arounnd 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Three people also died in that crash when an SUV and car collided head-on.

"The weekend is not over yet. We've got grey skies and damp roads," Schmidt said.

"We just hope people are thinking about how they're going to get home and their actions behind the wheel to prevent any further tragedies. We've already had far too many."

— With files from CBC's Haweya Fadal