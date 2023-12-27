Guelph rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting teen

Police in Guelph have charged a rideshare driver with two counts of sexual assault after a teenaged girl said she was assaulted in his car.

The 17-year-old girl reported the incidents to police last Friday, a day after she said the assaults took place.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, police say the girl reported being picked up by the driver of the rideshare on Thursday morning last week and dropped off at school. She was then picked up by the same driver at the end of the day who she said drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

"She was then driven to another location and assaulted again before being driven home," the release said.

"The victim said the male threatened to harm her if she reported the incidents. She came forward after going to school Friday morning and seeing the male in the area."

The 23-year-old Guelph man will be in court on Feb. 2.