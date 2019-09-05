University of Guelph offers pot-growing course

The University of Guelph is offering an online course to teach people how to grow better marijuana.

The university said its cannabis production course begins next week and is already full with 60 students.

The course is part of a new cannabis specialization in the university's horticulture certificate program.

Guelph will also offer a course in January about cannabis regulations and quality assurance.

The university says the courses will be geared to both home growers and those looking to get into the burgeoning commercial industry.

'Fact from myth'

The course will draw upon the school's research expertise and will be taught by graduate student Brandon Yep.

"This course will clarify fact from myth and provide scientifically backed information on cannabis production," Yep said in a statement.

He said the course will include growing basics, including lighting and irrigation systems, pest and disease management, and post-harvest curing and packaging.

The course will also include discussions about botany, medical uses of the plant and the growing marijuana industry in Canada.