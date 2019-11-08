A Guelph man and woman are accused of calling in a false report about a police officer being shot in the city's downtown core.

Police say it was all in an effort to get officers who were investigating a robbery outside the pair's hotel room to go away.

Police found the man and woman in a hotel room in Guelph's north end Thursday morning while investigating a robbery.

Both were wanted on outstanding charges in Guelph as well as other areas for a number of offences including shoplifting, robbery and theft under $5,000, Guelph police said.

"Neither party would come out of the unit and police were forced to hold the perimeter for six hours while an entry warrant was requested," police said in a release.

"While police were holding the perimeter, the parties phoned into police dispatch falsely reporting that a police officer had been shot in the downtown core of the city in an attempt to draw officers away from the unit."

In the afternoon, police obtained the entry warrant and went into the hotel room. Two people were arrested and a number of items that had been stolen were recovered, police said.

A 48-year-old Guelph man faces two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count each of possession of stolen goods under $5,000, breach of probation and public mischief, reporting an offence which has not been committed.

A 43-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and one count each of possession of stolen goods under $5,000, breach of probation and public mischief, reporting an offence which has not been committed.