Guelph police look for suspect in hit-and-run that injured woman

Guelph police are asking for help tracking down a man who hit a woman with his van.

It happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on Delhi Street near Homewood Health Centre.

A woman was hit while she was standing near her parked car.

She was rushed to hospital and treated for her injuries, police said.

The vehicle that hit her allegedly took off, and officers are now looking for a dark Dodge Grand Caravan with a male driver.

Police said the vehicle has damage to the front right corner and is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph police traffic unit at 519-824-1212.