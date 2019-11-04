Man with knife threatens store employee in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for a man who fled on foot after he was allegedly seen stealing items from a Guelph store and threatened an employee who tried to stop him.

Police say an employee saw the man stealing items from the store located in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road early Monday morning.

The man threatened the employee with a knife when he tried to stop him before leaving the store on foot, according to police.

The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 30-years-old with short black hair.

Police say he was wearing a bright orange construction vest and may be carrying a big white plastic bag and a knife.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant David Caron with Guelph Police at 519 824 1212 ext. 7128 or by email at dcaron@guelphpolice.ca.