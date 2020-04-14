Teen among 5 people charged after drug unit bust in Guelph

A 16-year-old is among a group of 5 people that have been charged with over 30 offences related to drug trafficking, say Guelph Police.

Police said the Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit started its investigation in March, and on April 9 officers searched a property on near Edinburgh Road S. and Wellington St. W. and seized crystal meth, LSD, magic mushrooms, as well as machetes, axes, knives, replica firearms and ammunition.

Guelph Police said unit officers also found five motorcycles on the property, one of which had been reported stolen from Waterloo region just a few days before.

The investigation into who owns the remaining four motorcycles continues, said police, but the value is estimated at between $15,000 to $25,000.

Guelph Police said officers arrested three men, age 35, 31 and 26, as well as one 34-year-old woman, along with the teen. All five are from Guelph.

The five charged with various offences, including breaching probation, possessing controlled substances, possessing weapons (including a prohibited weapon and ammunition), possessing stolen property over $5,000, possessing a stolen credit card and possession of 10 identity documents.

The 26-year-old-man is expected to be in court in June. The other four have court dates at the end of July.